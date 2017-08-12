Children create films in animation workshop

Children have been able to make their own animated movies as part of a digital workshop.

Creative and technical skills were brought to life for a group of 24 Bognor Regis children, aged between nine and 11 years old, in a workshop run by not-for-profit educational company Curiosity Hub.

One of the scenes the children created

The Stop Motion Animation session was hosted by West Sussex County Council’s Bognor Regis Creative Digital Hub project.

The children started by watching an example animation. They then put together story boards and thought about their own characters, props and the backgrounds they would need.

Everything needed for the film was created from Lego, clay and craft materials and once it was all ready, the children took a series of images and put them all together to form their short animations.

Sound and film credits were added and then the work was put on to memory sticks so it could be taken home to show families and friends.

Building up the story using characters and props made out of Lego

The children learned about the science of the brain and how a series of images can become a moving image, by putting together a series with a slight change in each.

All the children who attended thoroughly enjoyed the workshop.

Nine-year-olds Anya and Nancy said: “Our animation was about a girl called Alex and a giant fidget spinner. We have really enjoyed the morning and would love to do it again.”

The animation workshop was part of a series of events to test what programme of support will be most valuable for the community in the future.

The Bognor Regis Creative Digital Hub is being delivered by West Sussex County Council and is due to open its doors early next year.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the council, said: “It’s encouraging to see the next generation of creative talent learning new technical skills and producing such creative work. This shows that the Creative Digital Hub will not only benefit people now, but also for many generations to come.”

The hub will convert two disused waiting rooms at Bognor Regis railway station into a collaborative work and event space that will support the growth of the creative industries and digital sector in the town.

