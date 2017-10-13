Search

Chichester wine bar repossessed

Woodies Wine Bar was closed down today
A city centre wine bar has been repossessed by a specialist civil enforcement agent overnight.

A notice dated October 13, 2017, is now displayed at Woodies Wine Bar, St Pancras, signed by JP Dawkins enforcement agents from Surrey.

The notice at Woodies Wine Bar

The notice states: “We as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered and recovered possession of the said premises and the licence is hereby determined.”