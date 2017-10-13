Chichester wine bar repossessed

A city centre wine bar has been repossessed by a specialist civil enforcement agent overnight.
A notice dated October 13, 2017, is now displayed at Woodies Wine Bar, St Pancras, signed by JP Dawkins enforcement agents from Surrey.
The notice states: “We as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered and recovered possession of the said premises and the licence is hereby determined.”
