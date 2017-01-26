Chichester Tim Peake to return to space on second ESA mission

Chichester astronaut Tim Peake will be returning to space on a second ESA space mission to the International Space Station, the Science Museum has confirmed.

He made the announcement at the Science Museum as the spacecraft that transported him to the International Space Station and back last year went on display.

Major Peake told Sky News he was ‘hugely excited’ about returning to space.

He said when he landed in June after his six-month mission that he would return to space ‘in a heartbeat’.

