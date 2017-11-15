Chichester record shop already a hit

A new record shop is proving popular in its first few days of trading.

Analogue October Records, in South Street, Chichester, opened its doors on Monday, November 13.

Since opening the response has been ‘overwhelming’ according to shop owner Craig Crane.

It sells new vinyl records covering a wide range of artists.

Craig said: “I am looking forward to meeting people and talking about their own musical baggage.

“The response has validated every risk I took to get the shop.

“Everyone uses Spotify nowadays but you can’t walk past the window of Spotify, bring a coffee and sit down to have a random chat about music, that’s what we do.”

Craig’s daughter, Charlotte Crane, 22, works in the shop and said: “I am still excited by the response as it’s still early days.

“My dad has definitely influenced some of my music choices, even if we do differ sometimes!”

Craig is positive for the future and feels it is the right time to open the shop.