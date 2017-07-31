Chichester rail passenger with £4,456 season ticket ‘at end of tether’

An commuter ‘at the end of his tether’ has written to his MP and Southern rail to demand action over ‘the most appalling service’.

Brian Sullivan from Birdham’s season ticket costs £4,456 a year for his work commute from Chichester to London Victoria.

In an open letter to MP Gillian Keegan and Southern’s CEO, Mr Sullivan writes: “Whilst Southern Rail are world class on apologising there doesn’t seem to me to be energy expended into resolving the various disputes. “I’ve been dumped in Littlehampton and told to find my own way home, seen replacement buses leave empty as they leave as per the timetable even though the linking train is late and waited for hours at various stations waiting for trains that never came.

“As you know for the last three weeks there has been no direct train from Chichester to London, we have to change at Barnham and then use the slow stopping service.”

He said most days it takes him five or six hours to get to work and called £2.50 compensation for a 15-minute delay a ‘joke’.

“I’d like to know what my MP and the CEO of Southern Rail are doing to end this ludicrous situation,” he wrote, adding fellow commuters had lost their jobs due to delays.

Southern has been locked in a dispute with unions for more than a year over moving to driver-only operated trains.

