Chichester pub apologises after poster causes offence

A pub in Chichester has apologised after its own Glorious Goodwood campaign caused offence.

The Vestry in Southgate, Chichester, took to social media to apologise after complaints about the use of ‘animal cruelty’ imagery were bought to their attention.

The Vestry said on Facebook yesterday: “Apologies to anyone that was deeply offended over our previous Glorious Goodwood post and the horse on the advert.

“We never intended to cause ANY offence whatsoever as we absolutely DO NOT condone animal cruelty!! We have looked into the advert and changed it immediately.”

The image used on the Vestry’s campaign posters show a close up image of a horse, its head pulled tight in and appearing to foam around the mouth.

All posts on the Vestry’s social media using the image have been removed and replaced with a new styled poster.

However, the poster was still being used outside the pub front this afternoon, Friday, August 4.

People complained that it ‘endorsed animal cruelty’ by promoting imagery of what they thought to be an animal in pain.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I am not against horse racing, but I am a big advocate of horses used in all sports being treated with kindness.

“The horse in the image is clearly in pain, and the use of draw reins is not correct.

“It is very similar to the rollkur used in dressage horses which causes massive controversy in the sport.”

