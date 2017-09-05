Chichester MP helps launch new St Wilfrid’s Hospice campaign

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan was on hand to officially launch St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s exciting new Pin on a Pansy campaign to raise funds for the Dreambuilding appeal to build the new hospice.

Pin on a Pansy is inspired by the wonderful gardens at the current hospice in Donnington.

Gillian Keegan (in pink), Chichester MP, alongside St Wilfrid's staff and supporters at Monday's launch. Pictures Kate Shemilt ks171027-1

Each pansy pin is made of hallmarked sterling silver with a central enamel ‘well’ in either blue or purple, and each one contains and infinitesimal amount of earth from the Grosvenor Road garden in it, as a permanent keepsake of the much-loved hospice. The pins are also available in 9ct gold.

The pins have been made by Timothy Roe Fine Jewellery in South Street, Chichester.

Timothy Roe has also made the five exclusive jewelled versions, all pro bono, to be auctioned at a later date to raise money for the big appeal for the modern new hospice, which is currently being constructed in Bosham.

“Each pansy pin will hold different memories and meanings for everyone,” said Sarah Mansell, Dreambuilding campaign director at Monday’s launch.

Mrs Keegan, right, chatting to Alison Moorey, chief executive of St Wilfrid's, at the launch of the Pin on a Pansy Campaign at the hospice. ks171027-2

“You may have a loved one who was cared for by the hospice, you may work or volunteer there, or you may simply want to have a beautiful brooch – they also make wonderful gifts while supporting a charity close to all our hearts.”

Pansies represent the first signs of spring but they also have huge symbolic value, representing friendship, loyalty, love and remembrance.

Kier Construction has been clearing the former nursery site, off Walton Lane, for two months ready for machinery to lay the foundations and substructure of the new hospice home.

Work will continue through 2017 and 2018 with the new hospice ready to open early 2019.

Sarah Mansell said: “We have now raised £13million, which is 83 per cent of our target of £15.58m.

“While we are all thrilled with this, we still have to raise the last £2.7m, so we need the continuing support of the whole community to get us there.”

Fantastic recent fundraising events include the Bognor Regis Model Railway Show which raised more than £500 and a charity cricket match in West Ashling, hosted by Rosie Simson, which raised more than £4,000.

To order a pansy pin go to www.dreambuilding.org.uk or call 01243 214145.

