Chichester moped rider seriously injured in Pagham

Sussex Police has issued a witness appeal after a moped rider suffered serious injuries in Pagham.

The 24-year-old man from Chichester crashed after swerving to avoid a car at 8.50am last Friday, September 22, according to police.

Police said the rider reported that he was forced to swerve and lost control when a blue BMW pulled out.

The man suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the fall from his moped.

A police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information about the collision we would ask them to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online by visiting https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal-road-traffic-collision/

Alternatively call police on 101 quoting serial 185 of 29/09.