Chichester Half Marathon is a record breaker

The Chichester Half Marathon drew its biggest field yet - but there was a very familiar face at the front of the field.

Close to 1,000 runners took part in the sixth event to be staged since the race was revived in 2012 and for the sixth time, it was Chichester star James Baker who was out in front.

He kept his strangehold on the race prize with a 1hr 12min 46sec finish, beating closest rivals Will Boutwood and Oli Murphy by some distance.

The women's race was by Brighton & Hove runner Ali Guihen while the three-man relay prize went to young Chichester trio Leo Stallard, Ben Morton and Ethan Hartley.

The ten-mile race within the main half marathon was won by Mark Stevens, while the women's ten-miler went to Samantha Francis.

The race will have raised thousands of pounds for Chichester-based international Children on the Edge, who again organised the event in conjunction with local leisure provider Everyone Active.

Race director Graham Jessop praised runners' efforts and thanked all the volunteers who made race day go smoothly.

