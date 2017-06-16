Chichester Free School plans given the go ahead

Permission has been granted for the Chichester Free School to use the former Bartons site.

The plans (BE/49/17/PL) come as the school is currently awaiting relocation to its permanent site at Carmelite Convent in Hunston.

The approval, granted yesterday (June 15), will now see an additional seven-class modular buildings erected on-site for a temporary period of one year.

In the design statement which accompanies the plans, it states the school is expected to continue to expand.

As a result it added that the ‘restricted nature’ of the current temporary site at Vinnetrow Business Park meant the former Bartons infant school site, Romney Broadwalk, Bognor Regis, was required to cater for the reception to year six classes.

The permission covers the academic years 2017/2018 and includes years seven to 11 remaining at Vinnetrow.