Charity box taken in Bognor pub burglary

Sussex Police has issued a witness appeal following reports of a burglary at The Southdowns Pub, Felpham.

The incident, listed in the latest crime summary from police, saw officers called at 5.45pm on August 29.

In a statement, police added: “It is believed the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning and a charity collection box and laptop were stolen.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 20s, 5’ 11”, of medium build, with light-coloured hair.

“He was wearing a light top, jeans and sunglasses on his head.”

Anyone who might have any information is asked to submit a report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/

Alternatively call police on 101 quoting reference 1186 of 29/08.

