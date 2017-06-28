Chance for residents to shape new Bognor attraction

The Bognor Regis Trust has announced a new project using trails which it hopes will help highlight the town’s heritage.

However, input is needed from the community and that partnership is being kickstarted tommorrow (Thursday) with an open day at the Regis Centre from 2pm until 8pm.

Ken Blamires, who is leading the project, said: “We also want suggestions for possible new blue plaques and we want people to tell us if they know of any famous people who may have lived or stayed in Bognor Regis in the past.

“We want to know how people would prefer to have information about the trails and places of interest and how would they access the information, traditional flyer with maps or online or a mix of both.

“There are some great examples of interactive trails being developed and we want to be part of this new trend and eventually, when established, we would like people to volunteer as trail champions showing or directing people round the town.”

Ken added that it is hoped the result will build on and highlight the work done by the both town’s museum and Hotham Park Heritage Trust, in addition to acting as both an educational tool and visitor attraction.

The focus is to demonstrate the ‘heritage, culture and interesting places’ found in the area, something which could be done on one trail or a collection.

Ken said: “There are a number of ideas being developed which would be the Core Heritage Trail of buildings, architecture and blue plaques and this could be supplemented by trails of the town’s gardens and open spaces or the growing art and music scene in the town.”

Conversations are also to be had about what form the trails will take, with QR codes – a type of barcode which can be scanned by phones and tablets for online links – being discussed as a possibility, along with physical items or signposts.

The trust is also keen for a mascot to be created which can be used to promote the trail, both locally and further afield.

“It may be something that is linked to the town but equally could be a character, we are looking for the community to give us their ideas,” said Ken.

