Chalet fire at holiday park near Bracklesham

A fire that started in a chalet bedroom led to firefighters being called to a holiday park near Bracklesham last night.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which left the building at Medmerry Park Holiday Village 30 percent damaged by fire and 70 percent damaged by smoke, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Two crews from Chichester and Selsey were called at 9.45pm to the chalet at the park in Stoney Lane, Earnley, a fire service spokesman said.

It took until just before midnight for firefighters to put out the blaze using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation at this time, the fire spokesman added.