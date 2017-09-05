CCTV released following thefts in Felpham

Sussex police has released a CCTV image as it appeals for help to identify this man (pictured).

In a statement it said: “He was spotted on CCTV in Felpham recently, in an area where there has been a spate of overnight thefts from cars and vans. 16 offences were reported in the last two weeks of August and Satnavs, mobile phones, wallets and purses have been reported stolen. Some of the vehicles were found to have been left unlocked.”

CCTV released by Sussex Police following Felpham thefts

The appeal asked that anyone who knows who he is contacts officers by calling on 101 quoting serial 413 of 16/08. It added: “Meanwhile residents are reminded to keep their cans and vans secured at night, and to remove any valuable items from them wherever possible.”