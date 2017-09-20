Cause of seafront blaze set to remain a mystery

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed ‘a full investigation was not possible’ regarding the seafront blaze which saw the Beach Hotel Restaurant destroyed last November.

The comment comes as town councillors seek answers regarding the site of this building, and state of others, in Waterloo Square.

Councillor Jan Cosgrove has written an online article regarding the perceived lack of investigation into the fire which stated ‘mere pretty painted hoardings are no substitute for proper answers’.

This comment follows Freedom of Information requests, submitted by Mr Cosgrove and councillor Sandra Daniells to Arun District Council, regarding property ownership in the area.

The answers to which Mr Cosgrove deemed ‘insolent and evasive’.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “It is not the responsibility of the local authority to investigate the cause of the fire, it’s the responsibility of the West Sussex Fire and Rescue service which we believe has now concluded its investigation.”

They added: “The council is continuing to work with the current leaseholders in order to help facilitate rebuilding of the site.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said that the ‘major incident’ resulted in the structure being left ‘unsafe for fire investigators to work in’.

“Due to the widespread destruction of evidence caused by the blaze, and coupled with the need for early demolition of the unsafe structure to protect the surrounding properties, a full investigation was not possible,” they said. “The cause of the fire was determined as unknown due to a lack of evidence.”

The Arun spokesman added that it lets The Beach Hotel, along with 2 and 4 Waterloo Square, ‘on long leases’ and, therefore, ‘has no responsibility for the maintenance, repair or upkeep of these premises’.