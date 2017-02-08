Cat rehoming at Sidlesham rescue centre

An animal rescue centre near Chichester is asking people not to wait until the warmer weather to bring in a stray cat.

Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre, based in Sidlesham, has released a statement saying that ‘cat rehoming is going very well at the moment’ and it is asking people who have a cat they cannot keep to not leave it until summer to bring it in, as that is the busiest time of the year.

The rescue centre is asked every year to take in over 2,000 animals, and sadly at certain times of the year it is much busier and it is impossible to take every single one.

It adds that unfortunately the centre is ‘very full’ with rabbits and guinea pigs, so if you interested in adopting you can complete the online form on our www.crrc.co.uk

For more information call the centre on 01243 641409