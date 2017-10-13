Cast your vote now to choose the best salon in the south

Readers can now vote for the salon they think should win the Readers’ Choice category in this year’s JP South Hair & Beauty Awards.

It is really easy to vote. Simply text PEN, followed by a space, then text HAIR, followed by a space and then the four digit voting code of the salon you want to win to 85100 (eg PEN HAIR 0001).

The awards, which run across our newspapers along the coast from Brighton to Portsmouth, takes place on Saturday, November 4 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, with all the winners announced on the night at the black tie dinner.

The short-listed salons are:

0001 Kate Preston Salons – Fareham

0002 Whispers - Wickham

0003 Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge - Fareham

0004 Vanilla Hair & Beauty - Portchester

0005 Fine to Fabulous Hair Beauty & Make-up - Hove

0006 Tony Wood Hairdressing - Southsea

0007 Smyth’s Hair - Portsmouth

0008 Michelle’s Hair & Beauty Salon - Selsey

0009 Profiles Health & Beauty Salon - Hassocks

0010 Westbourne Beauty Clinic - Westbourne

0011 Diamonds Beauty Rooms - Waterlooville

0012 Beauty Island Sanctuary -Worthing

0013 Estetica Health & Beauty - Midhurst

Voting by text costs £1.50p per vote plus one standard network rate message. Don't forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at 11.30pm on Sunday, November 1, 2017.

To buy your tickets to the black tie awards dinner, visit www.jpsouthevents.co.uk. The deadline for tickets is Thursday, October 26.

