Care home staff take on challenge

Staff from Warmere Court care home in Yapton have taken part in the world’s longest inflatable obstacle course, raising £340 for the residents.

The challenge, which was based at Fontwell Park Racecourse, involved a series of interactive and wacky obstacles spread across various unique themed zones, including a lava zone, jungle zone and an ocean zone.

Participants had to start by jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag before attempting to complete the course in the quickest time possible.

Mary Latter, home manager for Warmere Court, said: “I’m so proud of my staff and their determination to do something for our residents who we are all so fond of. They all did amazingly well and the residents will be thrilled. The money raised will be used to build a pergola for the garden as they love to sit outside.”

Amber Porter, who works as an activity Coordinator at the Shaw healthcare-run home, said: “As exhausting as it was, it was so much fun to do something a little different. Thank you to everyone who supported us and helped to raise a great amount of money.”