Care home marks 10th anniversary with party

A Bognor Regis care home has celebrated 10 years of providing residential care.

Elizabeth House, which is owned and operated by Shaw healthcare, marked the occasion with drinks, cake and musical entertainment. The party included guests such as the mayor of Bognor Regis, cllr Phil Woodall, as well as Shaw healthcare’s deputy CEO Suzanne Hughes and Abbie Johnson, of West Sussex County Council.

The home, on Victoria Drive, works closely with Seaford College, whose students visit the home and support the residents on activities in the community. It has been a winner at the last two ‘Star Awards’, organised by Shaw healthcare to celebrate excellence in care across the UK.

A team leader, cook and senior support worker, who have been at the home since it opened, were also presented awards on the day, while the home marked the five year anniversary of two domestic assistants and a support worker.

Marian Drake, home manager, Marian said: “This party was a lovely way to mark the occasion. I have a great team here who work so hard to provide the high standard we pride ourselves on, ensuring we get to know residents and families to offer the individual care people need.”

