Care home ‘braves the shave’

The team at Oakland Court home in Felpham have been showing their support for Macmillans’ fundraising campaign.

Members of the team at the Admiralty Road residential care home ‘braved the shave’, and many more contributed towards the fundraising, helping to raise £439 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The residents were excited to help.

Residents at Oakland Court

Ana Andrade, registered manager at Oakland Court, said: “In the Brave the Shave we had all the community who come in to Oakland involved.

“We had district nurses contributing, residents, staff, staffs’ family and friends, and many residents’ relatives and friends too. On the actual day, we had at least four residents’ relatives involved together with the manager, director and most staff members.

“The residents love the idea of helping others, so we are trying our best to raise money for the charities they choose.”

The care home is also set to host a Bake Off event tomorrow.

Hundreds of pounds were raised

Ana said: “Our aim is not only to support Macmillan but to also involve our residents to do so as well, as they are very supportive of helping others.

“By inviting the community to our lovely home, also makes our residents feel more like part of our community.

“We will be open in the morning with all the residents present (if possible), from 10.30am to 12.30pm on September 29.

“Everyone is welcome, donations are welcome and a baked cake would be appreciated.

Braving the shave

“We will be doing free cake and tea and donations will be voluntary.

“We will do a tombola raffle too, so if someone would be kind to also bring any unwanted gifts, that would be fabulous.

“We are hoping to have a pleasant morning and to have people joining us to help raise funds to support those with cancer.”