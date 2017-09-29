Campaign launches to support smokers with stopping this October

Smokers will be given free support to stop this October.

West Sussex County Council’s public health team is launching its Stoptober campaign to help those looking at quitting.

Its aim is to see more than 1,500 people from across the area give up altogether after the 31 days.

In 2016 there was at least 1,753 people who gave up the habit indefinitely.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, said: “Giving up smoking doesn’t have to be a long, arduous and lonely journey.

“Our public health team continues to work closely with GP practices and pharmacies to offer the best free of charge stop smoking support for West Sussex residents.

“Our message to residents is please don’t delay any longer and take that first step to improving your long-term health for you, and your family.

“One way to kick-start your quit attempt would be to book an appointment with a stop smoking advisor today via the West Sussex Wellbeing website.”

Last year it was found 1,332 hospital admissions in West Sussex were attributed to smoking.

Switching to an E-cigarette, also known as vaping, is just one way of coming off of tobacco.

The smoking aids are 95 per cent less harmful than a traditional cigarette.

Residents can access a range of free stop smoking information and support via the NHS’ One You website.