Caitlin donates tresses to Little Princess Trust

Young Caitlin Colban was happy to say goodbye to her lovely long hair in a very good cause when she made an appointment at Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester.

Caitlin had heard about the wonderful work of the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs or hairpieces for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

The charity relies heavily on donated hair and nine-year-old Caitlin decided she wanted to help.

When Q’s graduate stylist Jess Bailey cut off 14 inches of Caitlin’s shiny tresses at the salon in North Street on Saturday, September 30, to donate to the charity, she made sure the youngster was equally happy with her stylish new bob.

