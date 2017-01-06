Butlin’s submits bid for more staff accomodation

The former St Joseph’s care home could be set to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) if the latest bid by Butlin’s is approved.

An application for change of use of the Walton Road property, along with neaby Blackbird Cottage , has been submitted to provide team member accommodation for up to 90 team members.

The plans also outline ‘on-site manager accommodation, two car parking spaces (one disabled space), a minibus parking space, a designated cycle store for 20 spaces, a designated bin store, smoking shelter and associated landscaping’.

As previously reported in the Observer, the relocation of staff comes as a result of the plans for a new swimming pool (see right) which were approved on Wednesday.

The plans for St Joesph’s follow that for Ashley House, in Aldwick, approved by Arun District Council in August, to create a HMO for 70 resort employees.

The deadline for comments on the latest application (BR/348/16/PL) is February 2 with a decision due by February 16.