Busy autumn line-up ahead at Bognor’s Regis Centre

A busy few months lie ahead for Bognor’s Regis Centre as it launches into its autumn season.

Events coming up include:

Sunday, September 4 – Royal Marines Association Concert Band: Last Night of the Proms, 3pm.

Monday, September 5 – Shawn Cuddy, 7.30pm. Presented by Chichester Country Music Club.

Saturday, September 10 – All That Malarkey, 7.30pm. Critically-acclaimed vocal ensemble All That Malarkey make their debut at the Alexandrea Theatre this September with a specially-selected Beside the Seaside programme.

Thursday, September 15 – Sally Morgan: Call Me Psychic, 7.30pm.

Saturday, September 17 – The Definitive Elvis Experience, 2pm and 7.30pm –39 years after his passing, the legend of Elvis Presley continues to grow. The Definitive Elvis Experience promises “the most authentic live stage show produced to honour Elvis Presley’s legacy”.

Friday-Saturday, September 23-25 – Southdowns Folk Festival. Headlining Oysterband and Cara Dillon. Further details at www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk

Thursday, October 6 – Barry Cryer and Colin Sell: Strictly Come Joking. 7.30pm. Barry Cryer and Colin Sell, billing themselves as the Ant and Dec of the sanatogen set reunite to bring you a new show.

Sunday, October 9 – Irish Concert with Frank McCaffrey and Michael Muldoon, 2pm. The Chichester Country Music Club presents a Sunday matinee event with two top Irish acts.

Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15: An Evening with the Bersted Boys, 7.30pm –James, Michael and Will, a singing trio from Sussex, bring their brand-new show to the Little Alex stage. Featuring songs from stage and screen.

Sunday, October 16 – The Take That Experience 7.30pm. The night features Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs from the past.

Wednesday to Saturday, October 19-22 – CAOS Musical Productions’ Avenue Q, 7.30pm, Sat 8pm; a hybrid of South Park and The Muppet Show.

Monday to Friday, October 24-28 – Family Fun Week. Times various, price free Come down to the Regis Centre during half term and enjoy a range of free arts activities in the foyer and studios. There will be everything from an owl display to free martial arts workshops and music making.

Wednesday, October 26 – The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, 2pm. Pied Piper Theatre Company presents a heartwarming telling of Aesop’s classic fable.

Friday, October 28 – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2pm and 6pm. A festive adaptation of C S Lewis’ timeless classic.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.