Two curry houses and a health food store aim to open in Chichester

A health food store is bidding to move into Joules when the clothes shop switches to bigger premises in East Street as vacant units in the city begin to fill up.

Grape Tree – which has 93 food stores across the UK – has submitted a planning application for 9 South Street.

Thyme & Chillies sign at 150 St Pancras

According to its website it sells a variety of health foods, nuts, seeds, dried and crystallised fruit, snacks, confectionery, cooking and baking ingredients and also has an online store.

Joules and Little Joules, also in South Street, are combining to take over the larger premises vacated by Next in March this year, which is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, two new Indian restaurants look set to be moving into St Pancras close to a host of other eateries.

Thyme & Chillies – which is proving such a success at the old Black Horse pub on Birdham Road – is coming to the long-time empty site at 150 St Pancras, according to a sign in the window.

Smiggle is coming to the old Thorntons

It is located between ThaiHouse and KwikFit.

An application to turn it into a micro pub was rejected by district council planners last year.

Almost opposite, another sign has popped up in what was Masala Gate, announcing that a Masala City will be ‘opening soon’.

Meanwhile, a phone accessory shop has moved into the old Maison Blanc unit in South Street which has been empty since the cafe left in March after 20 years.

Masala City 'coming soon' sign in St Pancras at former Masala Gate restaurant

Jewellers Ernest Jones is bidding to move into the empty Mothercare site but a number of other East Street units remain empty, including the old David Messam and EE, as well as Argos in Southgate.

Smiggle stationers is currently being built at the old Thorntons site in East Street, and Bo Concept recently opened in the Corn Exchange.

