Ten stone – and counting for North Bersted super-slimmer

Super-slimmer Linda Taylor has lost ten stone – but she has not stopped yet.

The North Bersted mum’s weight had reached 23 stone before she decided enough was enough.

She started dieting at home on her own and lost 1st 1lb but she felt overwhelmed by the size of the task ahead, so decided to seek support.

“I went to Weight Watchers after getting to 21st 13lbs and feeling overwhelmed,” Linda explained.

“That was a year and four months ago and I haven’t looked back since. I am 53 years old but now feel more like 23.

“I started alone at 23 stone. It hasn’t been easy but totally worthwhile.”

Linda, of Pennicott Road, Bersted Park, began attending the group meetings at North Bersted Community Centre.

Her start weight was recorded by her leader as 21st 13lbs and her goal weight was set at 11st 1lbs.

Linda said: “I am currently 13 stone – 125lbs lighter. Consequently, I have had many ‘Yes’ moments, as you can imagine, but none as great as achieving the London to Brighton bike race in honour of my daughter Tiffany, currently in remission from thyroid cancer.

“I started my Weight Watchers journey to show her anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

“With a little advice from my leader Neil, I started walking. This led to running, cycling, including the London to Brighton cycle race, parkruns and now 10k races. I also attend a local gym and go horse riding – quite a different life.”

Linda has shared her story online with Weight Watchers. For more inspirational weight loss stories, visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk/success-stories

The North Bersted group meets at the community centre in Chalcraft Lane on Mondays at 9.30am and Saturdays at 9am.

