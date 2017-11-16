Table service coming to Bognor McDonald’s

The busy McDonald’s on the outskirts of Bognor Regis has undergone a ‘major digital makeover’.

When the fast-food restaurant in Oldlands Way reopens on Tuesday, November 21, customers will be offered table service – meaning Big Macs and fries will be delivered straight to seated customers.

The burger giant says it greatly benefits families in other stores where table service already operates, allowing extra time to chat.

Visitors will also have the option of using one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks, where people can see nutritional information and personalise their meals.

Franchisee Grant Copper, who owns and operates 21 restaurants in the area, including Oldlands Way, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”