Shaw Star award for care home team

An award has been presented to a team at a Bognor Regis care home.

Elizabeth House has been selected from more than 80 facilities nationwide to receive an award for its work with residents and achieving the highest score rating on a website dedicated to reviewing care.

The care home, which cares for people with dementia and sensory impairments, was awarded the ‘Carehome.co.uk Award’ at Shaw healthcare’s annual Shaw Star Awards.

Carehome.co.uk is a nationwide care home search website which allows the relatives of care home residents to rate their homes based on quality of care and support services, staff, catering, cleanliness, safety and value for money. Elizabeth House received a rating of 9.6 out of 10, narrowly beating Wood House in Bristol to receive the top rating of all of Shaw healthcare’s facilities across the UK.

Martin Drake, manager of Elizabeth House, said: “Receiving such a high score on Carehome.co.uk, as well as the Shaw Star Award, is testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of staff.

“At Elizabeth House, we specialise in supporting elderly people living with dementia, enabling them to remain as independent as possible through activities and events in and away from the home. This can be difficult, as each resident requires an individualised programme of care based on their own needs, but is something that our experienced staff are well versed in and provide every day, so I’m delighted to see the home being recognised in this way.”

Elizabeth House was recognised alongside other award winners as more than 200 people gathered at The Chesford Grange Hotel in Warwickshire for Shaw healthcare’s annual awards ceremony, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members from amongst the 4,600 care workers across Shaw’s 80 UK facilities.

Jeremy Nixey, chief executive of Shaw healthcare, said: “We’re now in the ninth year of the Shaw Star Awards; an evening which truly gives us the opportunity to recognise staff across the company for their hard work, dedication and genuine care that they put into their jobs.

“It really is an achievement to be shortlisted, let alone take home an award, as all nominations come from fellow colleagues, those who use our services and their families. It’s a night of celebrating the real difference that these incredible individuals make to the quality of care provided, whether in a small, everyday task or the overseeing of an entire home.”