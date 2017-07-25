Our Curry House of the Year winners revealed

Curry connoisseurs have sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of their favourite spice restaurants and decided on the very best in the area.

The winners of the Observer Curry House Of The Year, as voted for by the readers, have just been announced.

First was Magna Tandoori, 33 Argyle Street, Bognor Regis.

Second was Cardamom Bay, 43, Queensway, Bognor Regis.

Third was Basmati, Swan House Cellars, Market Square, Petworth.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thanks to all of our readers who voted in this special competition.