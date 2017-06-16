Next recall children’s sandals over choking fears

High street retailer Next have urgently recalled a pair of sandals due to concerns they could present a choking hazard to children.

The shoes, which are decorated with metal stars, are considered a potential danger as it has been discovered the stars can come loose.

The problem item has code 193426 which can be found on the heel strap.

A statement from the company read: “As the sandals don’t meet our strict technical specifications, we’ve taken the decision of recalling them, and we’re requesting that you return them to us for a full refund.”

Anyone who has purchased a pair of the sandals should call Next on 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection, or return it to their local store for a full refund.

If the shoes were received as a gift, then customers should ask the recipient to get in touch with Next.

The statement added: “We’re very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you’ll understand that customer safety is our highest priority.”