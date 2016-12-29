New Yapton slimming group launches

Yapton mum Kirsty Cheyne broke down in tears as she searched for an outfit to wear for a friends wedding.

Standing in the changing room, she had to keep asking for the next size up until she got to size 18.

Yapton mum Kirsty Cheyne began her slimming journey six years ago

“I never thought a horrible experience while out shopping would change my life forever,” she said

“I was devastated. I had always been a 10 to 12, sporty, healthy – how had this happened? It was soul destroying.”

This began her slimming journey six years ago and although she has had a few bumps along the way, she has learned a lot and is now ready to become a Slimming World consultant.

Kirsty’s new group launches at Yapton and Ford Village Hall, Main Road, Yapton, on Wednesday, January 4, at 7.30pm.

She said: “I know I am not the only person who is in the position of being self-conscious about my weight in the local area. According to Public Health England, the Arun district has ‘significantly worse’ levels of people being overweight and obese than the national average.”

Kirsty’s slimming journey began six years ago when her son had his first birthday. After having two children, she had put on three stone and was feeling quite down about her size.

A cousin suggested she joined Slimming World and as she had just set a date for her wedding, it seemed the perfect time to sign up.

“Finally, I had regained control - it felt great and I at no point did I feel like I has depriving myself of food,” she said.

“Of course, it wasn’t all plain sailing and I had to work hard and lean on the support of other members and my consultant.

“I remember a few weeks of feeling like I’d hit a brick wall and the scales would go from being my best friend to my most hated enemy.”

By April 2011, Kirsty had lost 2st 5lb and reached her initial target of 10st. She went off to her hen do feeling fantastic in a little black size 12 dress.

“Part of what made my wedding day so incredible was I managed to maintain my target weight and it was amazing to feel like such an elegant and confident bride with my new figure,” she said.

“I then remained at my target for over a year and was awarded my diamond member award.”

She had to change groups when her one closed but decided to lower her target to 9st 7lb and reached it within a few weeks.

Kirsty said she left the group due to a change in work hours and gradually starting piling on the pounds. Without the support, old habits crept back in and she went up to 11st.

“It was time to regain control. I rejoined again and smashed my target of 9st 7lb within a year and was feeling great again,” she said.

“There were bumps and obstacles along the way, like losing track while on holiday or when the kids were off school. In mid-2015, I was slightly outside my target, so lowered it to 9st 4lb, as I felt this would be a healthier weight for my 5ft 2in frame, which I achieved.

“I joined the social team of my group, which ensures I attend every week to keep myself on track. I love the support of my group lead by our wonderful and awe-inspiring consultant Natasha Bunby.”

