New store celebrates opening with £500 charity donation

A new Barnham convenience store has celebrated its launch with a donation to Tyler’s Trust.

Barnham mother Janice Ellis, who founded the charity with her son Tyler when he was being treated for a brain tumour, was the guest of honour at the official opening.

Barnham Tesco Express manager Nathan Branston presents Janice Ellis and Sue Hollingdale from Tylers Trust with the cheque for �500. Picture: Richard Eaton

She was invited to cut a ribbon at Tesco Express, in Barnham Road, and as part of the opening celebrations, store manager Nathan Branston and his team presented Janice with a cheque for £500.

Mr Branston said: “We have really enjoyed our store launch celebrations and I would like to thank Janice from Tyler’s Trust for joining us.

“We are delighted to support the Tyler’s Trust with our £500 donation as they are a great charity which carries out such invaluable work in the Barnham community.

“We are hearing very positive feedback from our new customers. My staff and I want to make this a local store for local people and aim to give our customers fantastic service and prices as well as providing a wide range of quality products.”

At the age of 12, Tyler was diagnosed with a brain tumour and would be cheered up by receiving post. With this in mind, he created Tyler’s Trust to provide gifts for other children diagnosed with brain tumours.

Janice said: “I would like to thank Tesco for this generous donation. The money will help us to send gift boxes and gift bags to children in hospital who have been diagnosed with brain tumours, as well as providing us support for office maintenance.”

The store is open Monday to Friday, 5am to 11pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 6am to 11pm. Parking is available at the side of the store.

