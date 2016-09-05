New ‘premium pub’ set to take over Chichester’s Slug and Lettuce

A new ‘premium pub’ is set to take the place of Chichester’s Slug and Lettuce.

Owners Stonegate Pub Company has revealed that work has started today (September 5) to turn the current bar and restaurant into an urbanised pub – set to be named ‘Chantry’.

The £250,000 development on Chichester’s South Street will be completed by the end of the month, with its official launch party planned for Friday, September 23.

The development has also boosted employment with twelve new jobs announced, and manager Neil O’Hagan has announced he has been recruiting a team of enthusiastic front of house and kitchen staff who have now started weeks of award winning training.

Asked about the choice of name ‘Chantry’, Neil explained it being a derivative of a Latin word meaning ‘to sing’ adding: “there might be a few quirky nods to the theme in the final touches.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.