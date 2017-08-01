New contract awarded to help West Sussex people get back on their feet after illness

A £15m contract has been awarded for a service that helps West Sussex people get back their independence as soon as possible after an illness or accident or injury

The Community Reablement Service offers support from occupational therapists and support workers in day-to-day living for people who are struggling to maintain their independence.

The county council says that the service “works with customers and tailors support to help them get back on their feet in the best way possible for them.”

West Sussex County Council has awarded a new three year contract, worth up to £15m, for the service to ECL (Essex Cares Ltd).

Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We know people find the service really important to help them get back on their feet after an illness or hospital stay.

“It provides reassurance that support is in place for them when they get home from hospital or are struggling to manage at home.

“We are delighted to continue working with ECL on this service and I am pleased more residents will continue to benefit from it and receive high-quality services.”

Keir Lynch, Chief Executive of ECL, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work on this innovative new service working in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Our experience and excellent track record of working in West Sussex since 2012 positions ECL as the partner of choice in enabling people to remain independent at home.

“Our team of highly skilled care professionals look forward to working with the Occupational Therapy team to provide exemplary person-centered care and support across the county.”

People who are eligible for the service will be referred into it by the hospital, or community social care worker.

The new contract will run for three years from December 1 2017, with the opportunity to extend this for a further two years.