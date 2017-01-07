Miss Slinky to take over Felpham slimming group

Aldwick’s Miss Slinky 2016 is preparing to launch her own slimming group, having lost 2½ stone in a year.

Tor Walmsley won the Slimming World award in recognition of her weight loss and now hopes to help others to change their lives.

Tor a year ago, before she lost 2� stone

She will be relaunching the Felpham group at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, on Monday, January 23, at 7.30pm.

Tor said: “Wow, I cannot believe that the chance to share my passion for Slimming World is finally here.

“I recently decided I would like to become a consultant myself because I am passionate about the plan, passionate about food and as a mindfulness teacher, I am passionate about people. It seemed like all the right ingredients.”

Her own weight-loss journey started in January last year, when she and a friend were trying to find something to wear for a works do.

“I felt so big, everything I tried on looked awful. Even ‘double spanx’ didn’t help and we vowed early in January that would never happen again,” she explained.

Having tried many faddy diets to no avail, she enrolled in the Aldwick group and ‘fell in love’.

“I did find the first two weeks difficult, due to bad habits, such as regular cheeky takeaways, sausage rolls and pork pies for snacks, which had become deeply ingrained.

“I felt I might not have the courage needed to see this through, however, reminded by our consultant at that time, the most courageous thing we had done was to go through the doors.

“I quickly put my faith in me, the group and the plan and I am now 2½ stone lighter and very near to target. I was even voted the group’s Miss Slinky 2016.”

There have been hurdles along the way but Tor has seen through the tough times without comforting herself using fatty foods.

“I recently made a difficult and life-changing decision to leave my job and it was a pretty tough time. I would have used a period of time such as this in the past to comfort myself with food, you know the endless takeaways, fast foods with the familiar unhelpful inner voice saying ‘oh it’s such a tough time I better have a chippy tea’.

“Yes, I did comfort myself with food but good, nutritional, food optimising tasty food which kept me going.”

With her weight loss came increased self-esteem and confidence. Tor also found she had increased energy, so spent her days walking with friends, which helped in her continual weight loss and put her in better shape for a replacement hip operation she needed.

Recipe ideas she picked up as she went along also helped her partner to keep his weight in control, which he needed having had a heart attack a couple of years ago.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook pages at Bognor Regis Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @BogObserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Regis Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.