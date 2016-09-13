Hunston riding stables could be ‘split in two’ by A27 plans

A riding school owner may lose his family business entirely if one of the A27 options is chosen.

Hunston Lodge Riding Centre is situated on land which could be torn apart to make way for a new link road, depending on the outcome of the A27 consulation.

Mark Wright, who owns the 30-year-old business with his wife and grandmother, was shocked when he discovered what could be in store for his stables.

He said: “This business is not only a massive part of my life, its a massive part of the community.

“Option two shows a road coming straight through our land , splitting it in two.

“I tried to contact Highways England to find out the width of the road, but all I got in response was a link to their website.”

Option two includes a new Stockbridge link road which would connect southern villages and towns to the A27 from the Fishbourne Roundabout.

Amongst their many activities, Hunston Lodge offers riding lessons to disabled children from a number of different charities.

Mark continued: “We have Ride for the Disabled come to us regularly, as well as Compass – which is a charity for children with learning difficulties.

“We have set up a membership scheme where they can get reductions.”

He added: “It wouldn’t just affect me if we had to close, it would be all the charities that we work with who come and ride with us.

“People who have come and rode here ten or 15 years ago are now coming here with their children.

“Everyone notices the family feel to the place.“

Mark continued to say that events such as car boot sales which helps fund the winter months would be over if option two is approved.

“Right now we are stuck in a limbo, he said.

“We recently started maintenance work on the field and stables, but we have brought that to a standstill now we are unsure about what the future holds.

“What we have done so far is brilliant – the horses have never known so much grass.

“I am grateful we have only got so far though, until we hear more from Highways England we are in the dark about what could happen.

“I just want to keep the company going for my grandma.”