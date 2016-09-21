Horticulture businesses allowed to bypass planning permission

Nurseries will be allowed to undergo certain expansions without the need for planning permission after a decision by Arun District Council.

Councillors have approved a Local Development Order (LDO) which simplifies and speeds up the planning process for horticulture businesses undertaking certain types of development.

The LDO applies to ten areas of land used across the Arun district, a key economic sector, bypassing the need for planning approval.

Following an eight-week public consultation, some areas were removed from the LDO following responses - including land off Lake Lane, Barnham, land at Binsted, while the area at Woodgate has been reduced.

Areas now under LDO include land off Pagham Road (north and south), land off Yapton Road, land off Barnham Lane and land off Sack Lane, Shripney.

The LDO will last for ten years.

Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for council strategy, said: “The council has embraced LDOs in order to help make the planning process easier in support of our economy.

“The council’s economic strategy to 2026 identifies the horticulture sector as one of four key sectors which are particularly strong in the local economy with good opportunities for economic growth and job creation.”

For more information please visit www.arun.gov.uk/ldo.

