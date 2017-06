The Co-operative Funeralcare in Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green, celebrated its first anniversary with an afternoon tea party yesterday.

There was a raffle to raise money for its Love Your Neighbour charity partner, Rose Green Junior School.

Shirley Heaton and Lindsey Booker, branch funeral co-ordinators, said: “We are trying to raise money for the school hall to be revamped as it is used by many clubs and associations in our community as well as the school.”