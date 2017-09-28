Chichester Homebase to close

The large Homebase store, near Barnfield Drive on the edge of Chichester, will close on November 6.

It will be replaced by a Bunnings Warehouse store, which will open later this year, the company confirmed.

Australian home improvement and garden store Bunnings bought Homebase for £340m in February 2016.

It is set to replace every Homebase across the UK and Ireland over the next three to five years in a £500m investment.

A spokesman said the new store will employ an additional 39 full and part-time staff members and ‘continues the momentum of establishing the Bunnings Warehouse format across the UK’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.