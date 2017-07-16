Celebrating five years in business

Optician Mandy Corbett certainly had vision when she turned an empty shell into a successful business.

She opened Barnham Opticians from scratch, starting with nothing but breeze blocks.

“Obviously it was a risk but I can still remember the first day as so many people came in,” she recalled.

That was in July 2012 and on Wednesday, the practice, in The Square, Barnham, celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Mandy said: “I am really grateful to all my patients who have supported me over the years and continue to do so.

“In January, my husband gave up his job and joined the business to help with the increasing workload.

“We now have more up-to-date equipment, including retinal photography, which is free to all patients. We are all the time thinking of ways to improve our quality of service, care and products.”

Mandy started the practice with an optometrist as her business partner but took sole control two years ago and now has regular experienced optometrists working for her.

She has seen the business go from strength to strength and offers a hearing clinic once a month, too.