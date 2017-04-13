Cake sales boost fundraising for school

Rose Green Junior School is the Love your Neighbourhood charity partner chosen by The Co-operative Funeralcare in Bognor Regis for this year.

There was a cake stall organised by funeral co-ordinators Lindsey Booker and Shirley Heaton at the Rose Green branch, in Nyetimber Lane, on Friday, to help raise money for the school.

Lindsey said: “For the Love you Neighbourhood charity partnership, we have teamed up with The Co-operative Funeralcare at North Bersted and The Co-operative food store in Rose Green Road.

“To try and raise as much money as possible, we held a cake stall here and the food store held a small cake stall in their store, too.

“Their total added with ours makes the grand total we raised to be £254.50.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible and have lots of activities planned in order to do this.

“The funds we are raising are going towards the cost involved in refurbishing their school hall, which is not only used by the school, it is also used by the entire community for clubs for children and exercise classes for adults.”

Headmaster Philip Craig took some of the children to visit the cake stall to thank them for their support.

