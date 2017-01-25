Activewear brand could be coming to Chichester

A premium activewear brand could be heading to Chichester.

Sweaty Betty, a fitness fashion brand from London, has submitted a plan to refit the currently empty Hutson and Grey store at South Street.

The application submitted to Chichester District Council includes the ‘construction of internal walls on the ground floor, painting of the existing shopfront and installation of signage’.

The design and access statement stated: “Sweaty Betty wishes to carry out a light refit to the ground floor and will not be carrying out any works to the first or second floors.

“The refit will consist of construction of full height walls for the creation of a stock room at the rear and several partial height walls to create three fitting rooms.”

The plans also intend to paint the internal walls and the exterior of the building in light grey.

If approved, the carpet will be removed and timber underneath will be painted.

You can view the application on CDC’s website with the reference: 16/04081/LBC