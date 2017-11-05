Business support for Felpham Colts

Felpham Colts Football Club in Bognor Regis has received a boost from a herb producer.

Vitacress, which is based near Chichester and is the country’s largest producer of fresh herbs for UK supermarkets, has sponsored the Under 10s new kit for the club.

The squad of nine will be sporting a new yellow and blue strip with the Vitacress logo on the front, and the players also have matching tracksuits and rain coats.

As part of the new sponsorship, Felpham Colts will be doing a collection on behalf of Vitacress for Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice near Arundel, a charity which Vitacress supports. Vitacress will be matching any funds raised.

Simon Conway, managing director of Vitacress, said: “As a herb and salad producer, encouraging initiatives which promote healthy eating and being active is important to us. Felpham Colts offers a huge number of children a great opportunity to have fun and keep active playing football and we’re delighted to be able to support them.”

Nick Scott, Under 10’s manager from Felpham Colts Football Club, said: “We’re passionate about giving young people a chance to enjoy the benefits of playing football. Our players take real pride in wearing their team kit, which is made possible through partnering with like-minded businesses like Vitacress.”