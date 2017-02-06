Business students take Coca Cola pitch to regional finals

Pupils from Felpham Community College have successfully taken part in a business challenge.

The business students, who are from Year 10, worked together in groups to create and market a new ‘healthy’ drink as part of the Coca Cola Enterprises ‘Real Business Challenge 2017’.

The Year 10 team at the regional finals

The top team from the college, who designed and marketed a watermelon drink named ‘Pip’, were chosen to go through to the regional finals of the competition, held on January 24 at the Amex stadium in Brighton.

With more than 140 teams submitting entries from schools across the South East, the team from Felpham Community College were one of 10 to be chosen to go to the regional finals.

The competition was tough and the school team showed brilliant team work and exceptional confidence with their pitch and presentation.

With the brief to promote awareness and fundraise for the special Olympics, students had to create presentations, radio and billboard adverts. Following the creative workshop, they had to pitch their business plans to a panel of judges representing Coca Cola.

Gary Treharne, teacher of business studies, said: “Our FCC team comprised of Ellie Hendrick, Jasmine Petworth, Ethan Eardley, Josh Lambert, Josh Stevenson and Jack Walker. They were a huge credit to the school with the creativity they showed and the ideas they implemented into their business plan. Their pitch was professional, confident and really got them noticed. Our team came within the top 10 schools out of the 140 schools who competed. Well done!”

Ellie, Jasmine, Ethan, Josh, Josh and Jack commented: “We tried really hard with our product in the internal school round of the competition as we wanted to be picked for the regional finals and go to the Amex stadium. It was nice to have our hard work recognised and the day was so good! It was all set out really professionally and we felt like proper business entrepreneurs. We were given a mentor from Coca Cola for our group for the day and they were brilliant - really motivating and enthusiastic about our ideas. It was quite nerve racking giving the presentation as it was to the other teams as well as the Coca Cola representatives. All the schools apart from us were either private schools or grammar schools, it was really good to be there within the 10 top schools from the area and be a comprehensive! We gave our best the whole day and enjoyed it, the day has definitely given us some ideas about a career in marketing!”

