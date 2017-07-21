Busiest summer yet for Felpham Village fete

The Felpham Village Summer Fete saw its busiest year to date last weekend as around 1,500 people attended the event.

Young and old, families, locals and visitors took part in the fete, which is now in its third year.

The busy plant stall.

Glenn Powell, vice chair of Felpham Village Conservation Society said: “The Felpham Fete brings together the whole community. The Old Rectory Gardens is the perfect place for the event in the heart of the village. Once again we were blessed with sunny skies ensuring Felpham lived up to its reputation as they sunniest spot in England! All the takings from the fete go back into Felpham projects such as the hanging baskets, and next year we will be celebrating the end of the First World War with a display of poppies throughout the parish. The Felpham Village Conservation Society has been going since 1980 and we’re always on the look out for new projects for the good of the community.”

It is estimated that 450 BBQs were run by Bognor Rotary, 520 teas served, 220 Pimms and real ales served by The Fox Inn, and 225 ice creams served by Pinks. It is thought that around 1,000 goes were taken on the fete games.

Glenn said: “We had contributions from around 50 local businesses, either as raffle prizes, leaflet ads, sponsorships or helpers. Some highlights were Bay Tree Estates sponsoring the Mini iPad competion, Felpham in Focus putting out the leaflets, and Tesco giving all the bread rolls and a raffle prize, as well as sending ix helpers. Butlins gave a 32” TV plus an annual family pass and a weekend in any Butlins. And of course Master of Ceremonies Bob May of May’s the Village Agents was a highlight. Game of the day was definitely the Medieval Fruit Machine!

“Around 75 Felpham Village Conservation Society volunteers helped with everything including getting the gardens ready, helping on a stall or game and of course the Great Clear Up. Thanks to The Fox Inn for organising the Felpham X Factor with the finals at the Fete. The winner was Jessie Page-Smith, aged 17 from Felpham.”

Home made cakes proving popular with the visitors.

Next year’s fete will take place on July 7, 2018.

The human fruit machine.