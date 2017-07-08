Brownies’ hard work pays off at fundraising performance for Erin

A group of Brownies raised hundreds of pounds at a fundraising event held in support of a local girl.

As part of their Community Action, 1st Pagham and Aldwick Brownies decided to hold a fundraising event. They worked hard for a number of weeks in the planning and preparation, which included writing invitations, deciding on refreshments and how much they should charge, and decorating the hall.

At the evening, the Brownies provided entertainment and refreshments for their families and friends.

Some of the Brownies took part in a group dance that they had learnt specially for the event with help from a local dance teacher. Each of the girls provided two other items of entertainment, ranging from playing musical instruments to singing and reading poetry.

It was also the Brownies that decided who would benefit from their hard work. They suggested a number of excellent causes, which they voted on, selecting Erin Aldridge as the beneficiary. When Erin was two years old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which severely affected her ability to walk. Her family raised funds to pay for an operation and now continue to fundraise to pay for the follow up treatment and physiotherapy. The Brownies’ hard work resulted in the group raising £240.63 for Erin, who some of the Brownies go to school with.

All of the Brownies earned either the Hostess Badge or the Entertainer Badge. Erin has now joined Rainbows.

Find out more at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/erinsdreamtodance.

