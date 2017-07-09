BREAKING NEWS: Teenager hurt in Bognor pier incident

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a 13-year-old girl sustained injuries in an incident on Bognor pier this afternoon.

Officers were called to reports she may have been jumping from the pier to the water at the time but a spokesman said this hasn’t been confirmed.

They added: “She got trapped through an unstable area of the pier and damaged her ribs.”

A fire engine, tactical rescue unit and paramedics attended at 2.05pm and left at 3.10pm.

Police have been contacted and this story will be updated accordingly.

