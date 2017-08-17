BREAKING NEWS: Man’s death in machinery at Chichester site ruled accidental

The death of a young worker at a Runcton composting facility has today been concluded at accidental by an inquest jury.

Toby Johns, 26, of 26 Elmeswelle Road, Waterlooville, died at the site located off the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester on December 17, 2016.

The jury today concluded an accidental death, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The inquest held in Crawley yesterday (Wednesday, August 16), was told Mr Johns most likely climbed into the compost screening machine while it was on to try to clear a blockage and became trapped.

Pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki said he believed his death was as a result of positional asphyxiation.

Yesterday the MD of The Woodhorn Group, managers of the facility, paid tribute to Mr Johns, saying the company had lost one of its family members.

Full story here

