BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Teenager charged with Sussex rape

A teenager has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Sussex on Friday night.

Police have just released details of the incident in Newhaven.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 17-year-old male has been charged with rape following police attendance during the evening of September 1.”

The youth, who cannot be named because he is under 18, has been remanded in custody.

The spokesperson said, “Services continue to support the 14-year-old victim through this traumatic experience.”

The investigation has been given the codename Operation Acoustic and anyone with any information is asked to call 101.