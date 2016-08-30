BREAKING: Body recovered from the water at Bognor

A body was recovered from the water at Bognor yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said the body of a man is believed to be that of a diver who went missing while diving off Felpham beach on Saturday.

A lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI brought the body ashore, police said in a statement today.

Police added that the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident.

